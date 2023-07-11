A Star is Born: New Baby Giraffe at CNY Animal Park Grabs National Spotlight

A star is born. An adorable new giraffe in Central New York is getting national attention.

NBC News traveled to The Wild Animal Park to meet the newest addition - a baby giraffe.

"He wasn't really syked about us getting our hands on him to give him an exam but we were able to do it and ensure his health," owner Jeff Taylor said. "We take a lot of precautions to make sure they get what they need to grow up to be a healthy giraffe."

Taylor even continued to give one giraffe all the carrots it wanted while trying to focus on the camera at the same time.

Credit - NBC News via Facebook Credit - NBC News via Facebook loading...

Nerve-Wracking Dead First Drop

Jasmine, the female giraffe, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Saturday, June 24. All went well during the birth but Taylor says the 6-foot head-first drop, was a little nerve-wracking.

Credit - Jeff Taylor Credit - Jeff Taylor loading...

Feisty Little Lad

The new bundle of joy for Jasmine and Jase, weighed in at over 100 pounds and stands more than 6 feet tall. He may have just been born but Taylor says the baby is "feisty already." He's just so dang adorable too. Just look at that face!

Credit - Jeff Taylor Credit - Jeff Taylor loading...

Baby Needs a Name

The baby joins sister Jahzara who was the first giraffe born at The Wild Animal Park almost 2 years ago. Taylor is holding a contest to allow fans of the park to name the newest addition.

Since his entire family have names that start with J, it would only make sense to call him something that begins with the same letter. Jack, Jasper, or Jordan, as in Michael. He is pretty tall after all.

Baby Zebra

The giraffe wasn't the only baby born at The Wild. A zebra gave birth a few days ago. You see mom and her little one at the Wild Drive-Thru Safari.

Credit - Wild Animal Park via Facebook Credit - Wild Animal Park via Facebook loading...

Up Close Look at Baby Giraffe

You can get an up close and personal look at the new calf too. Mom and baby are already out for the public to see.

Credit - Wild Animal Park via Facebook Credit - Wild Animal Park via Facebook loading...

Giraffe Feeding Station

The new giraffe feeding station at The Wild not only provides more room for the animals to roam but also gives you a chance to get even closer.

The original feeding station had steep stairs due to a lack of space, creating problems for anyone with a disability or in a wheelchair.

Credit - Wild Animal Park/Teri Van Wormer Felt Credit - Wild Animal Park/Teri Van Wormer Felt loading...

Wild Goes National

Watch the NBC News Kid's edition to learn more about the Wild's newest addition and more on giraffes in general. Like why their tongues are black and why they all have spots.

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

Take a virtual tour to see everything The Wild has to offer.

Take a Virtual Trip Through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari Zebras, emus, and camels, oh my! Take a virtual trip through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango.