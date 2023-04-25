Report a Fallen Tree? Here’s Where it Actually Goes in Upstate New York
If a tree falls in a state forest, and no one is around to hear it... does that mean it's fair game for anyone to take? It's not exactly how the saying goes, but a question many wanna-be wonder on state lands.
Another question you might have... what happens to the trees that fall into the road? Someone MUST get their hands on it for fire wood, lumber or something of the sort. Luckily the DEC has answers to all these questions.
Going 'Behind the Trees'
It's common in New York mother nature will take her toll, knocking down high-quality trees in her path. When this happens, the DEC is quick to jump on the opportunity to use a fresh resource before it goes bad.
Read More: Injured Climber Airlifted After Falling 40 Feet in Upstate NY
For example, earlier this year a large number of Norway spruce were knocked down in the Morgan Hill State Forest, which is in both Onondaga and Cortland County. The DEC worked in partnership with the Division of Lands and Forests collect and ship the trees to their sawmill in Sherburne.
The fallen spruce will then be turned into lumber and other reusable products. This will then be used, by both the DEC and their supporting agencies, for various avenues across the state. These include resources like signs, kiosks and trail posts.
Read More: Beat the Summer Heat With a Free Air Conditioner in NYS
Lumber can also be used for building repairs, floor boards for trailers, and even for dump truck sides. This is the same with trees that might fall on state roads or trails as well.
So even though you might be upset you can't use the trees for yourself, at least they are getting put to good use. The DEC's philosophy of sustainability is important towards keeping the vast wilderness alive in Upstate New York, while also finding cost-effective ways to continue building upward.