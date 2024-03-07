When is Water Safari Opening Under New Owners in 2024

When will Enchanted Forest Water Safari open for the 2024 season under new owners?

The family behind one of the top water parks in the country has handed over the reins. The Noonan's will no longer be running Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge. They decided to sell the property after 46 years.

Innovative Attraction Management (IAM), a company out of Florida, bought the water park along with Calypso’s Cove, the Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn.

Fun Never Stops

Water Safari has been known as the place where "the fun never stops." And that won't change for the 2024 season.

The new company plans to keep the tradition going this summer. The only time the fun ever stopped at the Upstate, New York water park was during COVID.

Mark your calendars. Opening day is scheduled for June 12, 2024.

Ticket prices are the same as they were last year - $42.99 for adults and $39.99 for kids aged 3 to 11. 2 and under are free. You can get a season pass for $109.99 until June 1, 2024.

Enjoy the three latest slides added to the park.

Killermanjaro's Revenge

Killermanjaro's Revenge is a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launchpad.

Mamba Strike

The Mamba Strike is a 285-foot slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

Serengeti Stampede

The Serengeti Stampede is a 4-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops where you can race your friends.

