Light up the lake at the magical Water Lantern Festival, coming to Central New York.

The Syracuse Inner Harbor will be filled with lanterns for one night only. The Water Lantern Festival is coming on Saturday, June 17.

“This Water Lantern Festival creates a beautiful and unique way to share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” said Nate Sorensen, Event Director. “It’s a night that you will never forget.”

Water Lantern Festival

Gates at the Inner Harbor will open at 6 PM for an evening of music, fun, and food trucks. At 8:30 PM, everyone will begin to design their lanterns for the lighted launch from 9 to 10 PM.

All lanterns will be cleaned up after the event by our awesome staff. In addition, we pick up any trash that may have previously been in or around the water. The lanterns are made from rice paper and wood so they are as eco-friendly as possible and we reuse and recycle the LED candles.

Syracuse Water Lantern Festival Tickets

$35.99

$55.99 day of

Each adult ticket comes with:

Wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks

Floating lantern kit

LED candle

Commemorative drawstring bag

Marker

Playing Cards

Conversation Cards

Lantern retrieval and water clean up

New York Water Lantern Fest Stops

The festival also makes stops in Buffalo on July 8, Rochester on August 12, and Albany on July 28. It may be coming to Utica too. The website TBD 2023.

Get your tickets and more details at Waterlanternfestival.com.

FrogFest 34 With Russell Dickerson on June 17

Before heading to the Water Lantern Festival, start the day at FrogFest 34. Russell Dickerson will headline the day-long concert event at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Gates open at 11:30 AM and the music begins at noon. After Russell Dickerson performs, you can head to Syracuse to light up the lake.

