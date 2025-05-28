It’s a tough week for the Utica Zoo, as they’ve had to say goodbye to two of their most loved residents. Those residents were Axl and Ace, the Visayan warty pigs.

Who Were Axl and Ace?

If you’ve visited the zoo in the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this unforgettable duo. They would spend most of their day rooting around in the dirt or soaking up the sun together. Axl and Ace had been part of the zoo family since 2018, living alongside their companion Ozzy, who passed away last year. The three of them had been together since they were just two years old, and their bond was incredibly strong.

Why the Difficult Decision Was Made

At nearly 17 years old, both Axl and Ace had reached what might be considered “retirement age” for pigs like them. In recent months, their health had declined to the point where their care team faced a heartbreaking decision. Due to worsening mobility issues and limited treatment options, the zoo made the call to humanely euthanize both pigs, prioritizing their comfort and quality of life.

“These pigs were not only ambassadors for their critically endangered species but also vibrant personalities in our zoo family,” said Nicole Blance, Veterinary Programs and Records Manager at the Utica Zoo. “Their presence will be sorely missed, and their legacy will live on in the education and awareness they helped foster for their wild counterparts.”

Visayan warty pigs are critically endangered and known for their tight-knit social groups. After losing Ozzy, Axl and Ace showed clear signs of grief. Keeping them together until the very end was a final act of love and respect from the zoo team.

While their passing is incredibly sad, the legacy they leave behind is important. Axl and Ace helped raise awareness about endangered species and the importance of conservation. For more about the Utica Zoo’s mission and the animals they care for, visit UticaZoo.org.

