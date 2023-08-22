One Central NY Business is Moving & Their New Location is Perfect

Once you've seen inside their building, you'll know why this is the BEST location for this growing company.

We always love to see new businesses popping up around Central New York. It creates an exciting feeling for both the company and the community, ready to make their start in a new place.

Though this company isn't exactly "new" to Utica... they are moving into a beautiful, brand-new location on Genesee Street.

New Look - Same Great People

Utica Children's Theatre is excited to announce they are moving into their new studio, right above Character Coffee and Christine's Cookie Shoppe. They shared the good news recently with their followers on Facebook.

Look Inside Utica Children's Theatre's New Studio on Genesee Street It's a move everyone is excited for... and for good reasons too. Right in the center of Utica on Genesee Street, Utica Children's Theatre has picked the prime location to move their studio into. With both a picturesque aesthetic and wide-open dance floor, this is a absolutely beautiful spot for a growing company in Central New York.

Not only does the space look extremely warm and inviting, but it's in an ideal location in the center of Utica. They're right down the road from the Stanley Theater, in a part of Utica where businesses are booming.

Visit them Today!

If your kids have ever had any interest in theatre, you should bring them to Utica Children's Theatre. It doesn't matter what level of experience they have, your kids will absolutely enjoy learning and growing with this group.

The crew is made up of incredibly talented performers, producers and directors from all over New York State. Their first priority is to help your little thespian grow into the performer they've always dreamed of being. All while having fun doing it!

Now with a warm and inviting new studio, there's even more reasons to stop by for a visit.

