Meet The Utica Boy Who’s Unique Spine Cancer Helped Saved More Lives

Imagine thinking your child has the flu and it turns out to be cancer down the spine. It happened to one Utica, New York family when their son was only 6 years old.

It was September and the Reppel family was planning their annual vacation to New York City when their son Andrew began waking up at night, sick to his stomach. Visits to various hospitals resulted in diagnoses of catch-scratch fever, diabetes, and at one point even the flu.

With their son’s health not improving and after living at the Ronald McDonald House in Syracuse for several weeks the family finally received the news they feared. "The doctor found me in the hallway and said 'It's cancer," Kerry Reppel said. "It was running between his brain and his spine. It was going up and down. Never seen in a child."

Second Opinion

Doctors wanted to operate immediately and cut his brain open but the Reppel family wanted time. Time to think. Time to research. They made 3 calls, one to Boston, one to Rochester, and one to St Jude.

"Within 24 hours I received a call back from St Jude and the doctor assured me, as a father I was doing the right thing, getting a second opinion," said Stephen.

St Jude Saves Life

A team of St Jude doctors had to create a new protocol to treat Andrew due to the way the cancer was presenting itself. So the family sold their house, took their oldest son out of school, and flew to Memphis, Tennessee.

"My first thought was, why is everybody smiling? Why do people look happy here, when they have this horrible experience?" wondered Kerry. "And it's because they had hope. St Jude gives you hope."

That 6-year-old boy is now grown and the Reppel family owes it all to St Jude. "I guess what I felt was thank you. Thank you Danny Thomas for being a man who made a difference," says Stephen.

That protocol the doctors created decades ago, is still saving lives today.

St Jude Shares

Danny Thomas may have started the dream but doctors and staff at St Jude carry it on. "The beauty is they share everything they create with all the other hospitals in the world. That's powerful."

A child should never have to suffer through cancer, but if the worst happens, the best answer is St Jude.

"I could not think of a better place to be. If you ever wondered if your dollar really did do what they say it does, I would tell you it does."

