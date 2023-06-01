Man Arrested Shooting AK-47 and Pistol Near Upstate New York Campground

It's not everyday you hear of someone shooting these guns this close to a campground in Upstate New York.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently got an alarming report from a camper in Saratoga County. The caller claimed there was a person target shooting into the water near their campsite, which was obviously a cause for concern.

Ray Brook Dispatch was quick to respond, sending Forest Ranger Lieutenant Nancy Ganswindt, DEC Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigator Panipito, and Rangers Joseph Hess and Brandon Poulton to the Town of Greenfield to investigate. What they found was much more than just a target shooter.

Two Firearms Seized

Rangers found not one, but two guns near where the call was reported. One of those being an AK47 rifle and the other a 9mm pistol.

After several interviews, a 24-year-old from Halfmoon, New York was charged with prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Both being misdemeanors. Investigator Panipinto was able to aide in the arrest and safely secure the firearms.

The "target shooter" was then processed at the State Police barracks in Wilton.

This is a prime example of how the Divisions of Forest Protection and Law Enforcement collaborate to fully utilize their respective areas of expertise.

Though he's not technically a hunter, you can certainly add him to the list of dumb hunters giving everyone else a bad name in New York State.

