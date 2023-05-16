3 Must Try Brunch Flights at Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens You’ll Love

If you haven't had the chance to try these drinks, they're definitely worth the trip.

Turning Stone Resort Casino brings a wide variety of entertainment, food and drinks to Central New York. Where many once just went to gamble, they now come for the number of electric bars and restaurants the resort offers.

As part of their ever-changing menu, 7 Kitchens also features new drink options that are fun for the whole family. But when it comes to these drinks, the chef came up with special flights specifically for early risers.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook loading...

Brand new to 7 Kitchens is their Spiked Coffee Flight. The four drink combination provides 4 different, creamy iced coffee options... all with a boozy twist.

Sip from Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut and Mocha flavors, each with their own unique topping to complement the drink. Just one look makes you want a taste from every glass.

Delicious Original Options

If coffee isn't your vibe, or you're looking for results, try either of their two original flight options. The Mimosa Flight offers four different juice combinations, sure to quench your thirst and leave you wanting more. Sip from Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, or Apple Juice.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino via Facebook loading...

There is also the Bloody Mary Flight if that's more your speed. The options are limited to two different drinks (based on the picture), but both look equally as appetizing.

