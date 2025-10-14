If you’ve driven through New Hartford lately, you might’ve noticed the old UNO Pizzeria and Grill building sitting empty....but maybe not for much longer. A

According to a report from WKTV, the Town of New Hartford’s planning board is set to meet Wednesday October 15th at 5:30PM to discuss a proposal from none other than Tully’s Good Times.

Town Officials to Review Tully’s Proposal Wednesday

Yes, you read that right. The beloved Syracuse-based restaurant known for its crispy, golden chicken tenders and sports bar vibes might finally be setting up shop here in the Mohawk Valley. Town Supervisor Paul Miscione told WKTV that if the proposal gets the green light, Tully’s could open its doors within 60 to 90 days. That means locals could be dipping those famous tenders in their signature honey mustard sauce before winter’s even over.

The Buzz About Tully’s in the Mohawk Valley

Rumors of Tully’s coming to New Hartford have been swirling for years. Several people claimed they overheard talk about the restaurant possibly moving into the former Zebb’s Bar and Grill location on Seneca Turnpike, which is now a car wash.

If true, it’s a big deal for local food lovers who’ve been making the trek to Syracuse for their Tully’s fix. The chain’s “best chicken tenders on Earth” tagline isn’t just marketing hype for Central New Yorkers, it’s practically a local legend. Add in their burgers, wraps, and family-friendly atmosphere, and it’s easy to see why fans are so excited about the idea of having one right here in town.

When Could Tully’s Open in New Hartford?

As of now, there’s no official word from Tully’s corporate team confirming the move, but the buzz is growing louder. We’ll keep you posted as soon as there’s official word from the folks at Tully’s.

