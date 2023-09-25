Rangers Issue 10 Tickets to ATV Riders on Upstate NY State Land
A day of fun on the trails quickly turned into a handful tickets for this crew.
New York State has specific rules when it comes to using registered snowmobile trails. While some might be open year round, there are others that have limitations to other vehicles outside of the winter season.
And these people had to learn the had way.
Forest Rangers on Patrol
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently set up a patrol on Mile Strip Road in the Town of Pinckney. This is a seasonal road running through Tug Hill State Forest, and also part of the snowmobile trail system. Sadly for riders, it's not open for ATV use.
With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York's myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC's Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely.
After getting reports of multiple ATV and UTV's routinely using the trail, Forest Rangers Hanno and Thomes were sent to patrol the road to see for themselves. Needless to say, there was a lot of traffic that day.
The two rangers issued a total of 10 tickets during their one day on the road. All of which were for illegal operation of an ATV/UTV.
Laws are Still Laws
Though many people feel they have free reign when they hop on their four-wheeler or side-by-side, there are rules to obey as soon as you hit the road. This is especially true when you cross onto state property.
Too many times have we seen tragic accidents involving ATV and UTV's, mostly all from careless abandoned to state laws. Around 135,000 people are injured every year due to ATV accidents, with over 700 people dying because of them.
Approximately 1/3 of the people killed in ATV accidents each year are under the age of 16. Many of these accidents could have been prevented if proper safety advice was followed.
Follow the laws, drive safe, and think about others when you drive your ATV or UTV. You could be facing much worse than a ticket if you fail to do so.