Trout In Trouble In New York Lakes This Summer

The trout may be in trouble in New York and Mother Nature is to blame.

The sun heats the water near the surface in the summer. Since warm water is less dense than cold water, a layer floats on top of the cooler water below and it stays that way until temperatures become cool in the fall.

The top layer can get too hot for brook trout. And with the climate change, it's getting even warmer.

Not Enough Oxygen

Stephen Jane, a postdoctoral fellow at Notre Dame University says the trout may not be able to find relief in deeper water, because there may not be enough oxygen there.

A lake’s oxygen supply gets depleted by fish and other organisms and replenished with oxygen from the air. But during the period of the year when the layers of the lake do not mix, oxygen cannot reach the deeper waters.

Hotter Temperatures Earlier in Season

As the temperatures rise earlier in the season, the warm layer on top of lakes is lasting longer, making it harder for brook trout to find cooler water and enough oxygen to survive.

Angler may find fewer brook trout in New York lakes this year.

