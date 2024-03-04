Possible Marker Plastic Sparks Massive Recall in Central New York
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled over 60,000 pounds of soup from Trader Joe's that may contain hard plastic from a permanent marker.
The boxes of steamed chicken soup dumplings were produced on December 7, 2023.
6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.
Consumer Complaints
The problem was discovered after the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, the company that makes the chicken dumplings, received several complaints. Consumers reported finding hard plastic floating in their Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.
Luckily, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury over anyone possibly eating the recalled soup.
Trader Joe's shoppers are being asked to check their freezers for the recalled product. If you happen to have the chicken dumpling soup, you should throw it away or take it back for a refund.
Got questions about the recall? Contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855. Or you can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time.
Trader Joe's in New York
Trader Joe's has 22 locations across the state of New York with only one in Central New York. It opened in Syracuse in 2014.
The Syracuse Trader Joe's is located at 3422 Erie Blvd E. It's open from 8 AM to 9 PM 7 days a week.
