Millions witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the total solar eclipse passed over Central New York. Were you one of them?

Despite the clouds, professional and amateur photographers captured stunning pictures of the celestial event. Take a look at some of the best.

Stunning Photos of Total Solar Eclipse in Central New York

1925 Eclipse Over New York

January 24, 1925. That's the last time the path of totality fell over New York. It was also when cell phones were nonexistent and cameras needed film and flashbulbs. So getting pictures of the eclipse was rare.

There are less than 10 known photos of the 1925 total solar eclipse. Two black and white shots are from over Bully Hill Vineyards in Hammondsport, New York.

Credit - Bully Hill Vineyards/Facebook Credit - Bully Hill Vineyards/Facebook loading...

Next Total Solar Eclipse

If you missed the eclipse, you'll have to wait more than 20 years. The next total solar eclipse will pass by in the year 2045. But who knows if the path will be as close to Central New York as it was on April 8, 2024.

Eclipse Engagement

Kyle Fitzpatrick took the opportunity to make a special moment even more unforgettable. He dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Katie Regin, who he's been dating for two and a half years.

Watch the special moment that Syracuse.com captured at Crazy Daisies in Syracuse, New York.

