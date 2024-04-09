Stunning Photos & Moments of Total Solar Eclipse in Central New York
Millions witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the total solar eclipse passed over Central New York. Were you one of them?
Despite the clouds, professional and amateur photographers captured stunning pictures of the celestial event. Take a look at some of the best.
Stunning Photos of Total Solar Eclipse in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
1925 Eclipse Over New York
January 24, 1925. That's the last time the path of totality fell over New York. It was also when cell phones were nonexistent and cameras needed film and flashbulbs. So getting pictures of the eclipse was rare.
There are less than 10 known photos of the 1925 total solar eclipse. Two black and white shots are from over Bully Hill Vineyards in Hammondsport, New York.
READ MORE: 2 Rare Photos of 1925 Total Solar Eclipse Over New York Vineyard
Next Total Solar Eclipse
If you missed the eclipse, you'll have to wait more than 20 years. The next total solar eclipse will pass by in the year 2045. But who knows if the path will be as close to Central New York as it was on April 8, 2024.
READ MORE: Donate Your Glasses For Children in Latin America to Experience Eclipse
Eclipse Engagement
Kyle Fitzpatrick took the opportunity to make a special moment even more unforgettable. He dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Katie Regin, who he's been dating for two and a half years.
Watch the special moment that Syracuse.com captured at Crazy Daisies in Syracuse, New York.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Inside Tailor & the Cook on Main
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams