Surprised? New York Ranks Top 3 for Best States to Raise a Family

Many people may dream of moving to another state in order to properly raise their family. But when it comes down to the numbers, maybe you shouldn't be packing your bags so soon.

WalletHub recently released their newest study, ranking "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family". They took a deep dive into all 50 states, finding what draws and deters families from settling down.

Happy family of four eating traditional Thanksgiving food by the table shironosov loading...

They took a wide number of characteristics into consideration. These included factors like Affordability, Family Fun, Education, Health & Safety, and Socioeconomics. All of these stats added to their total score, which then placed them in their overall state ranking.

As you know by now, New York State ranked well in this list, making it into the top 3. But where exactly did they land and why?

Family With Grandparents Enjoying Thanksgiving Meal At Table monkeybusinessimages loading...

3 - New York State

Surprise! They came in right at #3 on the list.

Overall, New York did well in just about every category. All besides one that is. Take a look at the numbers for yourself...

Family Fun - 2

Health & Safety - 9

Education & Child Care - 14

Affordability - 6

Socioeconomics - 46

While it's obvious NYS did far better than other states in most of the categories, it's hard to ignore the glaring discrepancy with socioeconomics.

pondsaksit pondsaksit loading...

If you didn't know, socioeconomics often deals with how factors like income, education, employment, and community safety affect the social aspects of life. These impact a persons ability to make healthy choices, afford medical care and housing, and manage stress.

A common complaint New Yorkers seem to have is "not having enough pay to live a full life". I'm sure you know many people living paycheck-to-paycheck, whether they have a family or are single. That's exactly what socioeconomics is dealing with.

So even though every other statistic ranks New York State higher, it is concerning how poorly socioeconomics turned out.

FamVeld FamVeld loading...

Want to know who ranked above New York? Here's a look at the Top 5...

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. New York

4. North Dakota

5. Vermont

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here's the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list?

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about.

Take a Look! The 12 Most Stunning College Campuses in Upstate NY Throughout New York State, our college campuses run from the urban blocks-long, wooden and brick ones in New York City, to the sprawling college campuses which dot Upstate New York from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. We list here the dozen most stunning campuses in Upstate.

11 Top Craft Distilleries in Upstate New York Craft distillers are popping up all over Upstate New York. From big cities to small, rural mountain towns, the list of places for you to enjoy hand-crafted homemade ryes, bourbons, vodkas, and more has expanded greatly. And many on this list have beautiful and historic tasting rooms!