Surprised? New York Ranks Top 3 for Best States to Raise a Family

They took a wide number of characteristics into consideration. These included factors like Affordability, Family Fun, Education, Health & Safety, and Socioeconomics. All of these stats added to their total score, which then placed them in their overall state ranking.
As you know by now, New York State ranked well in this list, making it into the top 3. But where exactly did they land and why?
3 - New York State
Surprise! They came in right at #3 on the list.
Overall, New York did well in just about every category. All besides one that is. Take a look at the numbers for yourself...
Family Fun - 2 Health & Safety - 9 Education & Child Care - 14 Affordability - 6 Socioeconomics - 46
While it's obvious NYS did far better than other states in most of the categories, it's hard to ignore the glaring discrepancy with socioeconomics.
If you didn't know, socioeconomics often deals with how factors like income, education, employment, and community safety affect the social aspects of life. These impact a persons ability to make healthy choices, afford medical care and housing, and manage stress.
A common complaint New Yorkers seem to have is "not having enough pay to live a full life". I'm sure you know many people living paycheck-to-paycheck, whether they have a family or are single. That's exactly what socioeconomics is dealing with.
So even though every other statistic ranks New York State higher, it is concerning how poorly socioeconomics turned out.
Want to know who ranked above New York? Here's a look at the Top 5...
1. Massachusetts 2. Minnesota 3. New York 4. North Dakota 5. Vermont
