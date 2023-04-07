Come Celebrate Tomato Pie Day in Utica & Eat the Best of the Best

Clear your calendar and bring your appetite for an event only true Central New Yorkers can appreciate.

It's back again and bigger than ever. Tomato Pie Day is returning to the great city of Utica, bringing together the best pizzerias and bakeries in the area to compete. They'll win your hearts by satisfying your taste buds, bringing their own takes on Utica's staple food.... Tomato Pie!

Credit - Napoli's Italian Bakery Credit - Napoli's Italian Bakery loading...

Competitors this year include:

Roma's Sausage & Deli

Napoli's Italian Baker

Holland Farms

Salvatore's Bakery

Tony's of Washington Mills

The Hub Eatery

Big J's

Ramon's Bakery

And Many More!

Besides amazing food, there will be so many other things for the whole family to enjoy. Including a performance by Utica Royalties, Face Painting by Mary Fessia, Hair Braiding and other fun activities for the kids.

There will also be a handful of different vendors and crafters on site, giving you even more to check out during the day.

Credit: Utica Bakery Credit: Utica Bakery loading...

It's all going down Saturday, April 29th from 12pm - 4pm at the Parkway Recreation Center in Utica. Tickets are only $3 in advance and $5 day-of at the door. Kids 10 and under get in for free.

Get your tickets today for a day you won't want to miss! All you need to bring is an empty stomach and all your Utica Pride.

