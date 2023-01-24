Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle.
Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Tom lost his battle less than a year later.
There wasn’t a day that went by since he became sick that he didn’t talk about missing something he loved and did his whole life. He was a true Baker through and through. It gave him a smile when people would run into him and tell him how much they loved his products.
History of Dunn's Bakery
Dunn's Bakery began when Tom Dunn's grandfather delivered baked goods to camps by boat in Old Forge. The first shop opened in 1892 in Oneida as Seitz Bakery. It moved to Canastota in 1966 where the name changed to Dunn's Bakery.
The Secret to Fresh Donuts
Over the years the original recipes used by Dunn's grandfather were modified or expanded, but one thing remained the same; the quality of the ingredients and products.
The secret to incredibly fresh donuts wasn't just in the ingredients or the recipes, it was in the baker Tom Dunn. Others tried to make the same donuts with the same recipe but it never tasted the same.
Touched Lives & Stomachs
Dunn touched many lives and stomachs with his delicious pastries. He will be greatly missed.
He fought hard to be one of the lucky ones to get a miracle, but it never came. He has joined the other bakers in our family and we are sure they are having one hell of a bake-off up there together.
Dunn's Bakery had some of the best donuts I've ever eaten and I will smile and remember Tom Dunn and the bakery every time I think of them.