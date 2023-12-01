Do You Know About This Secret Target Hack in Upstate New York?

If you're Christmas shopping this season in Upstate New York, you need to know this hidden hack.

We're all looking for ways to get ahead when we're shopping. Whether it's finding the latest deals or knowing the best time to beat the traffic, we will take every hint we can.

This shopping hack is not only right in front of our eyes... but in front of the store as well.

Carl Neff, The Part-Timer Carl Neff, The Part-Timer loading...

A Secret Checkout Counter

Now I cannot verify this is the same for EVERY Target in New York State... but it's a real thing in New Hartford.

While you're waiting forever in the self check-out line, there's actually a solo counter all by itself at the front of the store. When I first found this it blew my mind! I thought there's no way this is for anyone to use... but it's all true.

I'm sure some of you are saying, "No duh Carl... everyone knows about this register." But believe it or not Karen from Whitesboro, not everyone goes to Target as much as you.

Google Maps via Google Earth Google Maps via Google Earth loading...

How Have We Never Noticed?

There could be a couple of reasons for this. One could be because of its peculiar location. Who would ever look for a self-checkout kiosk past where the employee ran stations are? It's so close to the door that many people walk by it and never see it at all.

The second reason could be that it looks like it's only for employees. Since it's off by lonesome, it makes you think only a select few are allowed to use it. Or it's not even a self-checkout kiosk at all.

A third reason is because who cares? If you're a guy, you're so sick of being stuck in Target with your girlfriend for 2 hours that you'll take the first kiosk you find. If you're a girl... odds are you're still shopping and haven't even gotten to the registers yet.

