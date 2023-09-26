Strange Floating Woman & 12 Foot Demogorgon Stopping Traffic in CNY

Strange things are turning heads in Central New York. From a floating woman to a 12-foot Demogorgon, things are getting creepy for the Halloween season.

Max is the floating woman who is making quite an impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the Netflix show Stranger Things.

"There are quite a few heads turning for the floating Max. We sometimes have traffic backed up a bit because so many people are stopping."

Credit - Jason Obamsawin Credit - Jason Obomsawin loading...

Stranger Things in Oneida

The Stranger Things Halloween display is the work of Jasson Obomsawin who has been decorating his lawn for Halloween for the past 8 years. Last year he decided to step it up a notch, recreating the hit show.

The display takes about a month to create and Jasson said he is continually adding stranger things to it.

"Our family loves the show. We even took a Stranger Things film tour last month."

Credit - Jasson Obomsawin Credit - Jasson Obomsawin loading...

Demogorgon Added

This year Jasson added a 12-foot Demogorgon to the display, something that took a month of late nights to create.

If you want it done right, you have to do it yourself.

Credit - Jason Obamsawin Credit - Jason Obamsawin loading...

Stranger Things Display

Want to see the Stranger Things Halloween display in person? It's located on Cleveland Avenue in Oneida. It'll be up until a few days after Halloween. Be sure to check it out at night when it looks its best.

Harrowing Halloween House in Whitesboro Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted.

