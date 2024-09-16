Grab the Clubs! It’s Time for 7th Annual St Jude Golf Outing

Grab the clubs! It's that time of year to golf for a good cause in the St Jude golf outing.

The St. Jude Open is at Heron Creek Golf Club in Clinton, New York. It's a 9 hole two-person scramble and the best part is, all the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Grab a team and sign up your team to join us at Heron Creek Golf Club on Saturday, September 28 at 12 PM.

Credit - Heron Creek via Facebook Credit - Heron Creek via Facebook loading...

How St Jude Began

The idea to create St Jude Children's Research Hospital after Danny Thomas found himself nearly with a baby on the way. Inspired by a sermon he heard at church, Thomas donated his last $7 with a prayer and a pledge.

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine."

The following day Thomas was offered a small role that paid 10 times the amount he had placed in that collection box. From that day on, Thomas did everything he could to make sure no child would have to die in the dawn of life.

Thomas envisioned a hospital that would treat children regardless of race, color, creed, or their family's ability to pay. A facility where research would shine light into the darkness. Thomas’ vision became a reality when St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opened on February 4, 1962. Since then, St. Jude has become one of the world's premier pediatric research institutions.

Credit- St Jude Credit- St Jude loading...

Mission Remains Same

Today the mission is the same. No family ever sees a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. All a parent should have to worry about is helping their child live.

That mission has been incredibly successful. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since opening 50 years ago.

St Jude Golf Outing

WHEN: Saturday, September 28 at 12 PM

WHERE: Heron Creek Golf Club in Clinton

WHY: Benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital

COST: $65 per person includes golf, cart, lunch & prizes

Want to sign up to play or donate a raffle prize, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.