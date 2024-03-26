Speed Cameras Set Up on Popular Central New York Road

Slow down! Cameras are busting speeders on one highly traveled road in Central New York, and they're back again this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are two in Central New York, both in Onondaga County and both on Interstate 481.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of March 17 in NY

3/24-3/30: I-481 near Northern Interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County
3/24-3/30: I-481 near Southern Interchange with I-481
3/24-3/30: I-86 Westbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County
3/24-3/30: I-86 Eastbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County
3/24-3/30: US Route 219 Northbound at Shero Road overpass in Erie County
3/24-3/30: US Route 219 Southbound at Duerr Road Overpass in Erie County
3/24-3/30: US Route 219 Southbound at US Route 20 in Erie County
3/24-3/30: NY 390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 9 in Livingston County
3/24-3/30: NY 104 Eastbound at Portland in Monroe County
3/24-3/30: NY 104 Westbound at Portland in Monroe County
3/24-3/30: PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County
3/24-3/30: PK-908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County
3/24-3/30: I-495 Westbound LIE, 1/2 mile WO Ext 48, before Ext 43 & WO S Oyster Bay Rd Vicinity in Nassau County
3/24-3/30: PK-908G Eastbound NSP, NSP & S Oyster Bay Rd, Woodbury Rd in Nassau County
3/24-3/30: PK-908G Westbound NSP, NSP & S Oyster Bay Rd, Woodbury Rd in Nassau County
3/24-3/30: NY-440 North & Southbound at South Avenue in Richmond County
3/24-3/30: NY-440 North & Southbound at Arden Avenue in Richmond County
3/24-3/30: I-278 Eastbound from Richmond Ave to Victory Boulevard in Richmond County
3/24-3/30: I-278 East & Westbound from Victory Boulevard to Slosson Avenue in Richmond County
3/24-3/30: I-278 Westbound from NY 440/ Dr. MLK Expressway to Richmond Avenue in Richmond County
3/24-3/30: I-495 LIE & Washington Ave in Suffolk County
3/24-3/30: I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

