What’s the deal with comedy legends coming to town?

When and Where to See Jerry Seinfeld in Utica?

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his stand-up show to the Stanley Theatre on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at 7PM. That’s right, the man who found hilarity in cereal, socks, and supermarket lines will soon be finding humor right here on Genesee Street.

How to Get Tickets for the Show

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 17th at 10AM. If you know anything about Seinfeld, you know they won’t last long. Prices start at $55, available at The Stanley Theatre Box Office, by phone at 315-724-4000, or online at TheStanley.org.

Why Seinfeld’s Humor Still Connects After All These Years

Seinfeld has built a career out of asking the questions we didn’t know were funny until he pointed them out. From his groundbreaking sitcom Seinfeld, the “show about nothing” that became everything, to his more recent Netflix specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, his humor remains as sharp, relatable, and timeless as ever. Whether he’s riffing on coffee culture in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee or poking fun at breakfast in his Netflix film Unfrosted, Jerry has proven again and again that no topic is too small to turn into a big laugh. In addition to his stand-up tours, Jerry’s also written best-selling books (Is This Anything? and Seinlanguage), voiced an animated bee, produced Broadway hits, and directed films.

For Utica fans, this is more than just a comedy show: it’s a chance to see one of the greatest comedians of all time do what he does best. Expect that classic Seinfeld wit, sharp timing, and a few bits that will make you wonder why you never noticed those things before.

A Night of Laughter at the Stanley Theatre

So, what’s the deal with missing out on Jerry Seinfeld tickets? Don’t. Mark your calendar for October 17th, grab your tickets early, and get ready for a night of laughter that’s anything but “nothing."

