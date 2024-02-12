New Restaurant Closes in Central New York Days After Opening

A new restaurant has closed just days after opening in Central New York.

Brooklyn came to Syracuse. For a few days anyway.

A group of buddies from Brooklyn had a dream to bring delicious handmade Brooklyn-style bagels and homemade Italian food from the old neighborhood to their new home in Syracuse. Schoolyard Bagels was born.

Line Around the Block

It opened for the first time on Thursday, February 8 on Marshall Street, steps from the Syracuse University campus. There was a line around the block, which created chaos and long wait times.

The owners Big Nick, Pete, and Carmine found out that sometimes you can be too successful. They were not prepared for just how popular their bagel shop would be.

The past two days have been a humbling learning experience for us. Despite the overwhelming turnout, we realized we were not as prepared as we thought, leading to longer wait times than anyone should expect.

Credit - Schoolyard Bagels/Facebook Credit - Schoolyard Bagels/Facebook loading...

Short Pause

Schoolyard Bagels will now be closed temporarily for a "short pause." The owners have decided to take a step back to make the necessary adjustments and improve customer service.

This is not a goodbye, but a short break to ensure when we return, we do so stronger and more ready than ever to welcome you back with open arms and faster service. Thank you for your understanding and unwavering support.

Schoolyard Bagels will serve breakfast sandwiches, along with soup, salads, and signature sandwiches for lunch when they do reopen.

