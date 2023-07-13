One Sweet Shop in New York Among Top 10 to Get Best Candy in Country
How sweet! There's one place in New York that's among the Top 10 best places to get candy in the country.
#5 Samuel's Sweet Shop - Rhinebeck, New York
Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York has the honor of being the only place in the Empire State to make USA Today's list of best candy stores.
Not only does the Sweet Shop sell a wide variety of sugary treats, but it's owned by a couple of well-known celebrities who helped save it from closing.
Celebrity Owned
Actors Paul Rudd, a former People Magazine's sexiest man alive, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead, teamed up with a few longtime customers to keep the store open after the original owner passed suddenly in 2014.
As far as the goodies go, expect to find tasty options ranging from classic candy and chocolates to baked goods.
Best in Hudson Valley
This isn't the first award for the sweet little shop. Samuel's was named the best candy store in the Hudson Valley by the Hudson Valley Magazine.
East Market Street Sweetness
You'll find Samuel's Sweet Shop at 42 East Market Street in Rhinebeck or at sameulssweetshop.com.
Best Candy in Country
See the USA Today Top 10 Best Candy Stores in the country at 10Best.com. And check out all the celebrity-owned businesses you can visit in New York.