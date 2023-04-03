Stop Eating Raw Cookie Dough! Salmonella Outbreak Hits 11 States Including NY

Put down the spoon of raw cookie dough. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning (again) about the dangers of eating uncooked dough after a salmonella outbreak in 11 states, including New York.

A dozen people have become sick, 3 of them hospitalized after the outbreak that is linked to a specific brand of flour. And the CDC says there could be more.

Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. The true number of sick people in this outbreak is also likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Salmonella Symptoms

Most people who become infected with Salmonella may suffer diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms will usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people will normally recover without any treatment after about 4 to 7 days.

Investigators are working to identify the specific brand of flour that is linked to the latest round of illnesses.

Avoid Raw Eggs

It's not just flour that'll make you sick either. Raw eggs are another ingredient in dough and batter that may contain Salmonella.

Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter. This includes dough or batter for cookies, brownies, cakes, pie crusts, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts made with raw flour, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments.

If you have the need to eat raw cookie dough, there are several companies that make edible cookie dough and brownie batter that you can find in stores. These products are made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs and are safe to eat.