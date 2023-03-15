Don’t Feed Fido This Recalled Dog Food Issued in New York State

Better check the cupboards, your dog won't be feeling good at all if you feed them this.

We all love our dogs and want what's best for them. From toys to food, you'll do anything you can to make sure your four-legged friend never stops wagging their tail. With that being said, you should be aware of this latest food recall.

Purina Dog Food

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding their recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dog food. The product is typically distributed through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers.

Provided by the US Food and Drug Administration Provided by the US Food and Drug Administration loading...

The news comes after Purina found a production error from their supplier. The formula for the food was incorrect, causing a potential unsafe increase of Vitamin D in the product.

Product: Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (8lb + 20lb bags)

UPC Code: 38100 19190 (8lb) + 38100 19192 (20lb)

Production Code: 2213 1082 (NEW) + 2214 1082 (NEW)

Provided by the US Food and Drug Administration Provided by the US Food and Drug Administration loading...

This is in addition to their original announcement on February 8th. At this time no other products have been added to the recall.

Why is Vitamin D Bad?

Technically it's not. But too much of anything can always be dangerous. That's the case for Vitamin D and dogs.

Dry pet food. Dry kibble food in metal bowl. jirkaejc loading...

It's an essential nutrient for canines, but higher levels and longer exposure of Vitamin D can cause health issues. This includes vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, urination and drooling. These being from renal, or kidney, dysfunction.

If you have purchased any of the bags for your dogs, you're advised to throw it away immediately. Not only that, but make sure it's in a closed container too. This way there is no chance for other animals, like wildlife, to get into it.

If signs [are seen]... pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

Vets have also been advised to remove and destroy the product as well.

