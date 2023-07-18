Someone is holding a million-dollar winning Powerball ticket in New York and the jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers drawn.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, 2023:

5-8-9-1-41 +21

No one hit the big jackpot but 5 one million dollar second-place tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and New York. That winner came from the Bronx.

Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

For the third time in history, the Powerball jackpot has reached the one billion dollar mark for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 19. The lump sum cash payout is a little over $516 million, not a bad chunk of change, especially if only one person wins.

The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1 Billion (est.) – July 19, 2023

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Mega Million Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

