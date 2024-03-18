2 New York Poachers Receive 10 Tickets For Illegal Hunting
A pair of poachers have to answer nearly a dozen tickets after being caught hunting illegally in New York.
Two hunters were reportedly shooting at a group of geese from the side of the road in Seneca County.
A Forest Ranger from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation witnessed one of the shooters jump from a vehicle, pick up one of the dead geese, and leave three others to die in the field.
READ MORE: Petition to Bring Back Albert, the 750 Pound Alligator Seize From New York Home
Witness Leads Investigator to Hunters
An investigation into the vehicle's license plate and description from a witness led police to Cayuga County where one of the hunters admitted to shooting geese from a vehicle with a semi-automatic shotgun.
The gun had a tube extension that could hold more than six rounds, which is illegal.
READ MORE: Two Teens Film Illegal Hike In New York & Stupidly Post Video
10 Tickets Issued for Poaching
Both hunters were issued 10 tickets for illegally poaching geese.
READ MORE: Why Hikers Are Being Warned To Avoid Trails In Upstate New York
Wanton waste
Possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle
Discharging a firearm across a public highway
Illegally taking wildlife from a motor vehicle
Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
Failure to carry a migratory bird stamp
Prohibited use of a semi-automatic shotgun holding more than six rounds
8 Dumb Mistakes That Landed Dumb Hunters in Heap of Trouble
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams