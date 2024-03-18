2 New York Poachers Receive 10 Tickets For Illegal Hunting

A pair of poachers have to answer nearly a dozen tickets after being caught hunting illegally in New York.

Two hunters were reportedly shooting at a group of geese from the side of the road in Seneca County.

A Forest Ranger from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation witnessed one of the shooters jump from a vehicle, pick up one of the dead geese, and leave three others to die in the field.

Witness Leads Investigator to Hunters

An investigation into the vehicle's license plate and description from a witness led police to Cayuga County where one of the hunters admitted to shooting geese from a vehicle with a semi-automatic shotgun.

The gun had a tube extension that could hold more than six rounds, which is illegal.

10 Tickets Issued for Poaching

Both hunters were issued 10 tickets for illegally poaching geese.

Wanton waste

Possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm across a public highway

Illegally taking wildlife from a motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Failure to carry a migratory bird stamp

Prohibited use of a semi-automatic shotgun holding more than six rounds

