Equal Pay, Equal Opportunity! New Law in New York Closes Wage Gap
A new groundbreaking law has gone into effect in New York to help close the wage gap.
Women and minorities making less than men for doing the same job is nothing new. The effort to close the gap is and New York has joined the fight.
Pay Transparency Law
A New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Gender Wage Gap report shows women earned 88.2 cents for every dollar given to men in 2021.
The pay transparency law Governor Hochul signed into law last year went into effect in New York on Sunday, September 17. It requires businesses across the state with four or more employees to include compensation ranges in all advertisements for job, promotion, and transfer opportunities.
“With the implementation of our pay transparency law, New York is once again at the cutting edge of promoting fairness and equity in the workplace,” Governor Hochul said.
8 States With Pay Transparency
There has been a similar pay transparency ordinance in effect in New York City since 2022. The rest of the state now joins a handful of others working to create equal pay and opportunity for all.
California: Effective Jan. 1, 2023
Colorado: Effective Jan. 1, 2021
Connecticut: Effective Oct. 1, 2021
Maryland: Effective Oct. 1, 2020
Nevada: Effective Oct. 1, 2021
New York: Effective Sept. 17, 2023
Rhode Island: Effective Jan. 1, 2023
Washington: Effective Jan. 1, 2023
NYSDOL will ensure employers are complying with the new law. Anyone who notices a job posting without compensation ranges is encouraged to file complaints with the Department of Labor.