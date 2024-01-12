See Inside New Oneida Service Center Finally Open on New York Thruway

See Inside New Oneida Service Center Finally Open on New York Thruway

Credit - NY Thruway Authority

It's about time! The Oneida service center on the New York State Thruway is finally open. Take a look inside the newly designed rest stop.

The Oneida Service Area in Westmoreland is the 13th new service area to open as part of the $450 million redevelopment project to modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

Read More: Look Inside New Little Falls Service Center

Credit - NY Thruway Authority
loading...

Oneida Service Area

There are several dining options at the new Oneida Service Center.

Burger King
Starbucks (Drive-Thru)
Applegreen C-Store
Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Panera Bread will be added soon with a place to pick up to-go orders.

Read More: Shake Shack Added to One Thruway Service Center

Credit - NY Thruway Authority
loading...

Other Amenities

Outdoor seating
Dog walking area
Private nursing area

A digital tourism kiosk and four level 3 high-speed EV chargers are also coming soon.

Credit - NY Thruway Authority
loading...

$450 Million Thruway Project

The newest service center is part of a $450 million private investment plan with Empire State Thruway Partners.

When the project is complete, 17 of the Thruway’s 27 service areas will be nearly triple the size or larger. Many locations will have significantly larger buildings, greater seating capacity, and larger restroom accommodations.

23 of the 27 will be rebuilt with significant renovations and upgrades to the remaining four. Other amenities will include Taste NY markets, modern restaurant concepts, outdoor seating, food trucks, playgrounds, and pet walking areas, among other things.

Credit - NYS Thruway Authority
loading...

A Peek Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In New York State [PHOTOS]

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the newly revamped New York State Thruway service areas.

Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/NYS Thruway

What New York State Thruway Rest Stops Looked Like in the 1950s

According to the Thruway Authority, the very first rest stops were erected in the mid-1950s offering travelers cafeteria-style food, coffee, and snacks. Today, these rest stops are going through their second major remodel which will bring new restaurants and amenities for Thruway travelers. According to these old images from the Thruway Authority, our local rest stops have come a long way in seventy years.

Gallery Credit: Boris

Filed Under: New York State Thruway, Utica News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR