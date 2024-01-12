See Inside New Oneida Service Center Finally Open on New York Thruway

It's about time! The Oneida service center on the New York State Thruway is finally open. Take a look inside the newly designed rest stop.

The Oneida Service Area in Westmoreland is the 13th new service area to open as part of the $450 million redevelopment project to modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

Oneida Service Area

There are several dining options at the new Oneida Service Center.

Burger King

Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

Applegreen C-Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Panera Bread will be added soon with a place to pick up to-go orders.

Other Amenities

Outdoor seating

Dog walking area

Private nursing area

A digital tourism kiosk and four level 3 high-speed EV chargers are also coming soon.

$450 Million Thruway Project

The newest service center is part of a $450 million private investment plan with Empire State Thruway Partners.

When the project is complete, 17 of the Thruway’s 27 service areas will be nearly triple the size or larger. Many locations will have significantly larger buildings, greater seating capacity, and larger restroom accommodations.

23 of the 27 will be rebuilt with significant renovations and upgrades to the remaining four. Other amenities will include Taste NY markets, modern restaurant concepts, outdoor seating, food trucks, playgrounds, and pet walking areas, among other things.

