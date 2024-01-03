High Hopes! New Oneida Indian Nation Marijuana Dispensary Opens

Today is the day! The Oneida Indian Nation has high hopes for the grand opening of its first marijuana dispensary.

Verona Collective is hosting a soft opening on Wednesday, January 3. A selection of high-quality cannabis flowers and pre-rolls from its brands Trim & Proper, CNY Provisions, and Fair Shake will be available at the dispensary in Verona, New York. And more options are coming.

Additional cannabis products, including chocolates, gummies and vapes, are coming soon following this week’s soft opening of the Oneida Indian Nation’s first dispensary for its seed-to-sale cannabis operation.

Dramatic lighting bearded man smokes a vape e-cigarette EzumeImages loading...

Seed to Sale

Verona Collective is a seed-to-sale cannabis business fully operated by the Oneida Indian Nation from the cultivation of plants to processing, packaging, and retail sales, all on Nation lands.

Construction was completed on the new 50,000-square-foot cultivation facility in 2023.

Daily Quantity Allowed

Up to three ounces of cannabis flower can be purchased every day at Verona Collective. Pre-rolls in 1-gram individual and 5-pack options will also be allowed.

Verona Collective’s first dispensary is located at 5250 Willow Place in Verona, New York, directly across from Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The dispensary will be open from 10 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Wednesday and 10 AM to 10 PM Thursday through Saturday.

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter the dispensary and you must display a valid physical government-issued ID.

The nation plans to open an additional location in the Spring of 2024.

