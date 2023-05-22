Buy & Eat Local! Oneida County Public Market Returns for 12th Season

Your favorite spot to enjoy local food, products and music in Central New York is coming back to Utica for its 12th season.

The Oneida County Public Market (OCPM) is back in full swing for their Summer Market Season. They are now open every Saturday from 9am-1pm behind Union Station at 321 Main Street in Utica. The opening day for the market was on May 20th.

Credit - Canva Credit - Canva loading...

Come select from a wide variety of local food products including meats, produce, dairy and baked goods. You can also venture through and take home other favorites like handmade pottery, jewelry and Central NY themed decorations.

The Oneida County Public Market also has a ton of fun activities planned for the summer. They have yet to update their online calendar, but last year the second Saturday of each month is "Smoothie Bike Saturday". Encouraging kids to combine local foods at the market into a delicious handmade smoothie.

Even though nothing is posted, they are sure to have even more fun events in store for 2023.

Credit - Oneida County Public Market Credit - Oneida County Public Market loading...

A New Face!

OCPM is proud to introduce their very own mascot! Stop down every Saturday to meet the Rooster! The only problem... he doesn't have a name yet.

If you have a fun idea for the mascot's new name, let them know! OCPM is currently accepting suggestions and votes for the roosters name. You can vote off their website. Voting closes July 14th and will be announced on July 15th.

The names to choose from are Roger, Ralphie, Roscoe, Rowdy and Roy.

Oneida County Public Market via Facebook Oneida County Public Market via Facebook loading...

If you want to support local producers but can't make it down on Saturday, there is another option. Browse their OCPM E-commerce website any time Monday through Thursday and see what's available. Orders will be available to pickup between 10am-12:30pm either at the market, the E-commerce table, or by curbside pickup.

Oneida County Public Market via Facebook Oneida County Public Market via Facebook loading...

More products and vendors will be added and updated throughout the season. Everyone will receive a OCPM reusable grocery bag following their first order.

