Travel Down One of CNYs Most Haunted, Curvy Roads, If You Dare

Are you brave enough to wind down one of the most haunted roads in New York this Halloween season?

Cedarvale Road, in Syracuse, New York has been known for paranormal sightings for over 70 years.

There are a number of stories about a ghostly woman who haunts '13 Curves,' but they all start with the same tragic accident. An out-of-control car veered off the road, killing two newlyweds on their wedding night sometime in the early 1900s.

Woman in White

A woman in white has been seen searching for her husband ever since. But is it really a ghost?

A writer for the Onondaga Historical Association said a local woman invented the story to scare a group of “smart aleck” teenagers. However, 13 Curves has had its fair share of injuries and deaths.

While there have been a number of other cases of tragedy on the road, no evidence of a newlywed bride dying in an accident exists. Given the notability of such an accident, especially in the early years of the automobile, it is unlikely such a case would not have been featured in local or even state or national newspapers.

Legends & Lore

The story, real or not, inspired local filmmakers to make a short silent film called “13 Curves: A Story of Love and Death."

It also inspired the New York Folklore Society to erect a marker signifying the legend.

