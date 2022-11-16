A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year.

Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.

2021 Record-Breaking Display

Last year, the Gay family beat their own record with a total of 687,000 Christmas lights and over 250 songs choreographed to the display that features nearly 2,000 items controlled by a computer.

2022 Christmas Lights

This year they are doing it again, adding even more lights, to bring the total to 703,000.

The massive display opens on November 25. It'll run every night through December 28. It is a drive-through-only display and everyone is asked to avoid stopping on the roads.

We recommend coming early in December if you want to take your time and enjoy the display for a longer duration.

Lagrangeville Lights Up

Check out the world record Christmas display on 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville, New York. The light show with music begins at 4:45 PM and will stay on until 10:30 PM on the weekends and the week of Christmas, 9:30 PM Sunday through Thursday. When you arrive, tune your car to 95.3 FM to hear the choreographed music.

Get all the details at ERDAJT.com, named for Tim's 3 children ER - Emily Raejean, DA - Daniel Arthur, JT - John Timothy.

The only question I have is who is in charge of counting all those lights?

