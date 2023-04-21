You may notice something a little different at the New York State Fair this summer.

The largest stage at the fairgrounds is getting a new name. Say goodbye to Chevy Park. The old Experience Stage will now be called Suburban Park.

Suburban Park

Suburban Park features a pond and first come, first serve Adirondack chair seating to provide a casual park-like setting for concerts. It has a different vibe than Chevy Court which is closer to the Main Gate.

“Our team had been brainstorming ways to help differentiate the spaces and names of the main stages at the Fair for the last couple of years,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

Thursday, August 24 - Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26 - George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Monday, August 28 - REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29 - Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26 - Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27 - The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27 - Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28 - Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28 - Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29 - Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29 - Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30 - Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30 - Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Monday, September 4 - The High Kings @ 12 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

