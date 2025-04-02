19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For April 2025

April might start off with pranks across New York, but don't fall victim to New York State's Most Wanted criminals for April 2025.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

Continue scrolling to learn more about each person and who you can contact if you see them.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 92.3FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

Quick New York Crime Facts

​As of April 2025, comprehensive statewide crime statistics for New York are not yet available. However, historical data provides insight into crime trends. In 2022, New York State experienced a 21% increase in Index Crimes, with a crime rate of 2,129 per 100,000 people. Conversely, New York City reported a 30.3% decrease in murders and a 10.6% reduction in burglaries in April 2024 compared to April 2023. These figures highlight the variability of crime trends across the state.​

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

