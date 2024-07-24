A spot that has sat empty at the New York State Fair for the past three years will have a popular new food vendor for 2024.

For years, Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur BBQ served up delicious meals to fairgoers at the Chevy Court corner. In 2021, the restaurants pulled out of the fair and the spot has been empty ever since.

For the first time in decades the longtime home of Gianelli's and Dinosaur BBQ will have a new restaurant providing tasty treats.

Toss & Fire Moves In

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza will move into the iconic space with exclusive choices and familiar favorites on the menu at the 2024 New York State Fair.

"We’re honored to step into this beloved location and can’t wait for what’s in store."

Live Music Every Day

39 national acts will be performing at the New York State Fair. Free live entertainment goes on every day in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

There are artists from all genres and even some events planned for the kids. The latest act to be announced is one of country music’s most successful artists.

See every free concert (so far) coming to the New York State Fair.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair

Lots to See & Do

Live music is just one of the many things you can see and do at the New York State Fair.

There will be tasty food around every corner. The popular milk bar will be back and let's not forget the famous butter sculpture that gets unveiled a few days before the gates open.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, September 2.

