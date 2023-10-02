NYSP Close Upstate New York State Park to Search for Missing Girl
The search continues, but you're asked to avoid this state park in order to help the police.
The New York State AMBER Alert was recently activated by state police for a missing girl in Gansevoort, NY. The child, identified as 9-year-old Charlotte E. Sena, is a white female with long, blonde hair.
She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Charlotte was last seen wearing Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet. The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.
In order to help with their search, New York State Police have advised the public to avoid this state park until further notice.
Moreau Lake State Park - Gansevoort, NY
Authorities believe the abduction happened near Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. In order to assist their search for the missing girl, police have closed the park to the public.
The announcement was recently posted to their Facebook page.
For everyone asking what they can do to help. Please stay off the trials and away from Moreau. Leave all searching to the professionals.
Moreau Lake State Park says this includes hiking, camping, boating and all other activities within the land. This is important for officials as to not interfere with the ongoing search and investigation.
Read More: Rangers Issue 10 Tickets to ATV Riders on Upstate NY State Land
They also ask for everyone to send their "love and light" to the family of the missing girl, along with all the people searching as well.
Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.
