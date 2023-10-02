NYSP Close Upstate New York State Park to Search for Missing Girl

The search continues, but you're asked to avoid this state park in order to help the police.

The New York State AMBER Alert was recently activated by state police for a missing girl in Gansevoort, NY. The child, identified as 9-year-old Charlotte E. Sena, is a white female with long, blonde hair.

Provided by New York State Police Provided by New York State Police loading...

She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Charlotte was last seen wearing Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet. The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

In order to help with their search, New York State Police have advised the public to avoid this state park until further notice.

Moreau Lake State Park - Gansevoort, NY

Authorities believe the abduction happened near Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. In order to assist their search for the missing girl, police have closed the park to the public.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

The announcement was recently posted to their Facebook page.

For everyone asking what they can do to help. Please stay off the trials and away from Moreau. Leave all searching to the professionals.

Moreau Lake State Park says this includes hiking, camping, boating and all other activities within the land. This is important for officials as to not interfere with the ongoing search and investigation.

They also ask for everyone to send their "love and light" to the family of the missing girl, along with all the people searching as well.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Community Comes Out to Catch Moose on CNY Soccer Field A moose wandering through a Central New York park brings out the whole community. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

15 Must Visit Restaurants In Upstate New York For Fall Delights According to ChatGPT , the fall season brings in a harvest of flavors that inspire chefs across Upstate New York.

You'll find menus filled with dishes showcasing the region's freshest produce, such as crisp apples, hearty squashes, and earthy mushrooms. Don't miss out on savory pumpkin dishes, warm cider-based cocktails, and delectable apple desserts. These flavors capture the essence of autumn and infuse each meal with a comforting, seasonal spirit."

Creating this curated list of 15 exceptional restaurants in Upstate New York was made possible with the assistance of ChatGPT , an advanced AI language model. So, whether you're a local looking to explore new dining spots or a traveler seeking authentic fall flavors, ChatGPT wants you to explore Upstate New York. Here's our list of 15:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler