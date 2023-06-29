Majestic Intrusion: Curious Moose Peeks Into Upstate New York Window

Some people wait their whole lives for the chance to see a moose in the woods. One Upstate New Yorker got to see one up close and personal.

Why go looking for moose when you can have one come right to you? Jules Callaghan was at his home on Chateaugay Lake in Merrill New York, when he noticed a large object outside the window.

Credit - Jules Callaghan Credit - Jules Callaghan loading...

Moose Out the Window

Turned out that object was a moose and it was looking back at him through his window.

Read More: Best Places to See a Moose in New York

Credit - Jules Callaghan Credit - Jules Callaghan loading...

Majestic Moment

Callaghan managed to snap a few pictures of the majestic animal in his driveway before it wandered off, back into the woods.

Read More: Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet of Moose

Credit - Jules Callaghan Credit - Jules Callaghan loading...

Early Bird Catches Magical Moose Moment

The early bird may catch the worm. But the early riser caught magical moments.

Lance Cole was enjoying coffee at his cabin at Chimney Mountain when he noticed a man fishing in a canoe. "I saw a black object in a place where there were no stumps," said Cole who grabbed binoculars to see what it was.

The object turned out to be a moose. "The first one I've ever seen," Cole said. "I grabbed my camera and started taking photos."

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Moose on a Beach

Another early riser caught a magical moment when a moose strolled along a New York beach.

Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."

Check out Larkin's personal moose shoot from the Port Henry beach.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Fisherman Catches Magical Moment

Another fisherman caught more than fish on Cranberry Lake in St Lawrence County. Sonny McPherson noticed a moose a couple of hundred yards from shore. "I immediately shut the motor off and used the trolling motor to quietly get close enough to capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment with my camera zoomed in."

The moose climbed ashore and finished swimming to the other side of the lake. McPherson didn't follow. He continued to watch from a safe distance. "The moose's safety and health were most important to me. I did not want to stress the animal. I captured a rare encounter and left the animal completely okay.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Three Week Old Eaglets Born Near Susquehanna River Three week old eaglets born in the wild near Susquehanna River