There’s some happy hopping happening in Oswego. Mac the wallaby has officially been found.

The Search for Oswego's Elusive Wallaby

After nearly 10 days on the run, Grace and Glory Animals (G&G Animals) confirmed late Thursday night, June 25th, that Mac is back in their care and safe. The update, shared just after 10PM on Facebook, brought relief to many who had been closely following the story:

Mac had first gone missing on Sunday, June 15th, after slipping out of her enclosure around 6PM. Despite several sightings, she managed to stay just out of reach. “She was just one step ahead of us all night,” the zoo had posted earlier in the week.

For days, the zoo team worked around the clock to track Mac down, eventually locating her near familiar territory. They took a careful and patient approach to ensure her safety, emphasizing that too much pressure could stress her out or cause injury.

Why Wallabies Are So Hard to Catch

Wallabies, a close cousin of kangaroos, are known for their speed and agility, making them tricky to catch once they’re loose. According to the San Diego Zoo, wallabies can hop up to 25 miles per hour and prefer grassy areas with plenty of space to hide.

These marsupials are native to Australia and typically weigh between 30 and 50 pounds. They’re shy by nature, which made Mac even harder to track down once she ventured off.

Now safely back with her caretakers, Mac is reportedly doing well. G&G Animals thanked the Oswego community for their support, sightings, and compassion throughout the ordeal.

