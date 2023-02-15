Miracle Finds Loving Foster Family, Police Find Heartless Jerk Who Left Her in Cold

If this doesn't melt your heart nothing will. Miracle, the dog abandoned in the freezing cold, has found a new foster family who is showering her with lots of love. And the police have found the heartless lowlife who left her outside the Herkimer Humane Society.

An arrest has been made but there's no word on who the scumbag is that left the dog in subzero temperatures beside a highway and drove away. Rob Schrader, President of Herkimer Humane Society, told WKTV, he will be asking for the strongest penalty.

Finding a Miracle

The poor pitbull has found her miracle. The Herkimer Humane Society says she was lucky enough to be placed in a foster home with "an amazingly caring, loving, patient family who is giving her all the comforts she needs and more."

The foster family recently lost their dog, Maisey. Miracle is now wearing her collar for some “help from above”.

We want to thank them for getting her out of the shelter and into the warmth and love of a home and all of you for your overwhelming support of Miracle.

Miracle Spirit

The foster family shared an update on Miracle in a letter that will make the hardest of hearts break. She is getting better each day, but it's a slow process.

Her story doesn't end here. She has a good life ahead of her. A life where she hogs the couch. That's one issue I don't think we need to fix.

Miracle Training

Larry Leogrande from K9 Obedience Training is working with the family. "She’s doing better and the family is amazing. I’m going there next weekend to work with her and the family in person. Can’t wait to meet her and hug and kiss her."

Watch the foster family shower Miracle with love and from the looks of it, lots and lots of treats.

Foster Family Love

To whoever this caring foster family is, thank you! Thank you for opening your home and your heart to teach this poor defenseless animal what true love and compassion are really all about. The world needs more people like you.