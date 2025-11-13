If you ever needed proof that passion and hard work can take a high school student pretty far, look no further than Central Valley Academy senior Matthew Osley.

According to WKTV, Matthew entered an essay competition through the Lincoln Forum Committee in Gettysburg. This is a nationwide scholarship contest that draws about 50 student submissions every year. Out of all those entries, only three students were chosen. And Matthew was one of them.

How Matthew’s Essay Stood Out

His winning essay didn’t just come from textbook knowledge. Matthew wrote about his own family’s connection to the Civil War, specifically about relatives who actually fought in it, and tied that into Abraham Lincoln’s perseverance and rise from humble beginnings. He said he was inspired by how Lincoln “brought himself up by his bootstraps,” and that personal connection clearly made an impression on the judges.

A Scholarship That Brings History to Life

The scholarship will cover food, lodging, and the entire trip to Gettysburg, but it’s the experience that really matters. Williams says he’ll be learning from some of the top Civil War scholars in the country, sitting in on lectures, and even getting a tour of the battlefield from a renowned historian. Matthew will be spending four days in Gettysburg The two of them will walk Pickett’s Charge together, literally following the path Confederate soldiers took during the Battle of Gettysburg.

“We’ll park one car on the Confederate side, the other on the Union side, and walk in the steps of history”

A Future History Teacher in the Making

Matthew plans to become a history teacher, and not just anywhere. He wants to come back and teach at Central Valley Academy, the same place that helped spark his love of history in the first place.

“In the future, I do want to be a teacher,” he said. “What I learn from this, I get to share with my students.”

With experiences like the ones waiting for him in Gettysburg, those future lessons are sure to be unforgettable.