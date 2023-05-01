Viral Comedian & TikTok Star Books More Dates in Central New York

If you're looking for a good laugh, you don't want to miss this guy when he comes to town.

Get ready for a night full laughs, roasts and maybe a viral TikTok or two. Comedian Matt Rife is making his way to del Lago Resort & Casino as part of his massive nationwide tour. It's his biggest one yet, and he's excited to make a stop in Central New York.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

If you've ever been on TikTok, then you've probably seen one or two of his videos pop-up in your feed. With over 12 million followers, each one of his posts rack in millions of views. His most popular hitting 54.5 million.

*Disclaimer: He does use obscene language in this video*

Matt got his start on MTV's Wild 'N Out, where he used his looks and quick wit to make countless hilarious roasts and jokes. He now, like many comedians, uses TikTok to stay relevant and share his funniest bits for everyone to enjoy.

His Chipped Shoulder Tour includes 30 stops, with most of them already being sold out. Rife has three shows already booked for the Funny Bone in Syracuse, but since it's completely sold out, he decided to add yet another stop to Upstate New York.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Comedian Matt Rife

Where: del Lago Resort & Casino

When: Thursday, August 3rd - 7:00pm & 9:00pm

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3rd at 10:00am. There won't be a presale option for this show. You bust be 21 years or older to attend.

Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies List Includes 6 In New York The Brewers Association released its annual list of the top 50 producing craft brewing companies and overall brewing companies in the U.S. Here's a highlight of all the New York State mentions:

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on April 6th 2023, as we publish this article.

Amazing! Top Ice Cream Parlors in Upstate New York That Are More than 50 Years old!! The call of the roadside summer ice cream stands throughout Upstate New York is strong and delicious! Some of these mom-and-pop stands have been around for generations. Here is a gallery of 11 ice cream stands that have stood the test of time. They are each 50, 60, and even more than 70 years old. Now that is staying power!

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 5/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.