Marina Lights Up the Season in Upstate New York with River Lights

Christmas light displays can be found in almost any town, village, or city. But one in Upstate New York is lighting up the water.

The St Lawrence River will shine for the season at the annual River Lights in Morristown, New York.

This annual event lights up the river during the darkest time of the year.

Credit - Deb Conklin Pinger via Facebook Credit - Deb Conklin Pinger via Facebook loading...

River Lights

A group of volunteers got together in 2018 to find ways to promote their beautiful community. In 2021, they came up with River Lights, a place to walk or drive through thousands of festive lights at the marina in Bayside Park for the holiday season.

A block party will kick things off with Santa and Mrs. Claus, wagon rides through Morristown, hot food and drinks, bonfires, music, and more. The free party will be on Saturday, December 10 and the lights will stay lit until January.

We're excited to bring festive lights to the St. Lawrence River and brighten up the community this holiday season.

Learn more at Riverlightsmorristownny.com or on Facebook.

Christmas Lights in New York

There are lots of lights to enjoy with the family around New York and beyond for the holiday season. From a mile-long drive through the forest or a walk through the Adirondacks as the woods come to life to the longest display in the world in Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada. Make plans to enjoy one or more for the holidays.

Take Enchanting Winter Stroll Through the Adirondack Wild Lights Take an enchanting stroll through the Adirondacks when the forest comes to life. Lights and music turn The Wild Center into a winter wonderland.

Elaborate Christmas Display in Chadwicks Puts Clark Griswold to Shame There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame.



National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Display Wins the Holidays A homage to Clark Griswold and his iconic Christmas vacation wins the holidays. The display in Barneveld is the perfect way to kick off a fun old fashioned family Christmas.