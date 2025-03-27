Mamma Mia! 5 of Top 11 Cities for Pizza Can Be Found in New York

Mamma Mia! New York State dominates the pizza scene, claiming 5 of the 11 best cities for pizza—including the coveted top spot!

100 of America’s largest cities have been ranked for their pizza based on a number of criteria:

The number of pizza restaurants per capita

The average price of large cheese and pepperoni pizzas (relative to local incomes)

Pizza Passion Score, which measures Google search interest in pizza

A nationwide survey of 2,000 Americans rating pizza quality

And this year, a new champion has emerged—right here in New York, the ultimate pizza state.

READ MORE: Delicious Honor for Central New York Apple Orchard Named Best In The Country

Marcus Lenk via Unsplash Marcus Lenk via Unsplash loading...

Pizza Capital of America

Move over New York City. Step aside Chicago. There's a new Pizza Capital of America. It's in Rochester, New York. The city has been named the top spot in the country for their pies.

The Big Apple did make the Top 11, coming in at #8, below Buffalo and above Albany and Syracuse.

READ MORE: Delicious Honor for CNY Apple Orchard Named Best In The Country

If you're looking for good pizza, it seems like the Empire State is the place to be, dominating from all corners of the state.

Rochester, NY

Philadelphia

Boston

Detroit

Buffalo, NY

New Haven, CT

Pittsburgh, PA

New York City

Albany, NY

Chicago

Syracuse, NY

Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash loading...

Buffalo Pizza Best in World

Jay's in Kenmore, New York, just outside of Buffalo came in at #28 for the best in the world, #6 in the US.

It's known for serving up classic Neapolitan and Detroit-style dishes with a modern flair.

READ MORE: Upstate New York Pizzeria Among 50 Best in the World

See the 100 Best Pizza Cities in America at Listwithclever.com.

Get our free mobile app