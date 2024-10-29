The unbelievable true story of a 12-year-old boy who survived 8 days in the wild is coming to the big screen. And even though it happened on a mountain in Maine, the film that was produced by Sylvester Stallone was actually shot in Upstate New York.

Lost On a Mountain in Maine is based on a book that tells the story of a kid who gets separated from his family while hiking Mount Katahdin in 1939.

Lost in the wilderness, he crosses nearly 100 miles over 8 days while his family desperately mounts an effort to find him.

Credit - Lost on a Mountain in Maine Credit - Lost on a Mountain in Maine loading...

Produced by Sylvester Stallone

The movie is produced by Sylvester Stallone and his company Balboa Productions.

Production took place over the summer of 2022 primarily in the Mid Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission was instrumental in recommending locations, trained professional crews and talent including hundreds of background extras.

“Top on our list of recommendations were the Mohonk Preserve, a private property in Rosendale, miscellaneous cabins, the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, and SPAF in Saugerties,” Hudson Valley Film Commission executive director Laurent Rejto said.

Movie Premiere

The movie premiers in theaters nationwide on November 1.

Watch the trailer of the movie that was filmed in Elka Park, Gardiner, High Falls, Kingston, New Paltz, Phoenicia, Red Hook, Rosendale, Saugerties, and Stone Ridge.

