Longest Go-Kart Track in New York Only a Few Hours From Utica

Drivers, get ready to start your engines this season! The longest go-kart track in New York State is only a few hours from Central New York.

Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, in the heart of the Thousand Islands, has the longest track in the state at over a mile long. There are 6 single-seat go-karts and 2 double-seaters ready to go for racing with your family and friends.

Credit - Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts via Facebook Credit - Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts via Facebook loading...

Mini Golf

After a few laps around the track, enjoy mini-golfing or test your luck in the arcade when it opens for the season, usually sometime around the Memorial Day holiday, depending on the weather.

Check out Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts on Facebook or Instagram.

Credit - Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts via Facebook Credit - Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts via Facebook loading...

Thousand Islands Camping

Make your go-karting trip a weekend stay and enjoy the simple pleasures of life on a secluded island in the Thousand Islands.

Association Island, located in Lake Ontario and the 1000 Islands region, has a long history as a corporate retreat for GE, a YMCA center, and an Olympic sailing center. Now the entire 65-acre island is a KOA campground with 300 sites for tents, RVs, and waterfront cabin rentals complete with bathrooms and a kitchen.

Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA loading...

Outdoor Activities

Wake up to beautiful sunrises, and listen to the waves on the shoreline. Spend your day casting a fishing line, swimming, or enjoying the amenities Association Island has to offer including, gaga ball pits, half-court basketball, a Jump Pad, or dancing to live entertainment. There's something to do for all ages.

Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA loading...

Amenities

There's a beautiful marina with its own boat launch, fishing charters, kayaks, and a rental pontoon boat. Take advantage of the pool, shuffleboard courts, Jump Pad, laundry, and bath-house facilities.

Association Island is in Henderson, New York, and is only accessible by bridge. You can call 800-393-4189 or make a reservation online at Koa.com. You can even take a look at your site before you go with the interactive map.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Go Inside $4 Million Mansion on St Lawrence River