You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from Central New York.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024, to light up Niagara Falls. Discover the winter magic of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks.

To celebrate the beauty and majesty of the winter season, “Sparkling Winter Lights” features the subtle and sometimes harsh movements inspired by winter in the north. From gentle snowfalls to the aurora borealis gliding over snowy tundra to blizzards and the frosted falls; winter’s spectacle is exciting and magical.

Hot Chocolate Trail, Fireworks, Entertainment

A number of events are planned for 51 nights of twinkling lights during the holiday season.

FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period

Special illumination of the Falls every night

Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail

Free photos with Santa in December

Misty Kids Colouring Contest

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays.

Lights Map

You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

