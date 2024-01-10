2 of Top 6 Destination for Living Most Adventurous Life This Winter in New York
New York is home to 2 of the best places to live your most adventurous life this winter.
The Washingtonian has come up with the 6 best destinations to check out, whether it’s a thrilling off-road excursion, serene snowshoeing, or something in between. Virginia, West Virginia, and New Hampshire made the cold weather bucket list along with 2 spots in Upstate New York.
Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid
The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid offers a rustic stay with a luxury feel. There are several activities like ice skating and a nightly campfire with s’mores, but it’s everything you can do in the Upstate town that earned a spot on the list.
The Olympic sports complex offers bobsled rides, ice fishing, and dog sledding. There's even a toboggan chute that shoots riders out onto Mirror Lake. Whiteface Mountain has great skiing and snowboarding. There's also ice skating, sleigh rides, and snowmobiling.
Read More: Skate Like an Olympian at Speed Skating Oval
Cap off your adventurous day with a meal inside a heated gondola at the Cottage Restaurant and Cafe.
Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz
Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is no stranger to getting national recognition. The all-inclusive winter wonderland, nestled in the Hudson Valley is a National Historic Landmark that was founded in 1869 by the Smiley family. The Victorian castle resort offers countless activities including ice skating, tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.
There’s a heated indoor pool, an onsite spa and farm to table meals.
Read More: Mohonk Mountain House Among Best Family Vacation Destinations
Award-Winning Resort
Mohonk Mountain House was recently named the best Hotel for the Holidays and it's just one of many awards the resort has racked up.
USA Today
2023: #2 Best All-Inclusive Resort in the United States
2023: #2 Best Hotel Restaurant in the United States
2023: #8 Best Destination Resort in the United States
2023: #6 Best Family Resort in the United States
2023: #4 Best Eco-Friendly Hotel in the United States
2023: #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region by Condé Nast Traveler
2024: Family Travel Awards – Castle in the Catskills by Good Housekeeping
That's just this year.
See all 6 destinations to live your most adventurous life this winter at Washingtonian.com and start planning your vacation today.
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams