2 of Top 6 Destination for Living Most Adventurous Life This Winter in New York

New York is home to 2 of the best places to live your most adventurous life this winter.

The Washingtonian has come up with the 6 best destinations to check out, whether it’s a thrilling off-road excursion, serene snowshoeing, or something in between. Virginia, West Virginia, and New Hampshire made the cold weather bucket list along with 2 spots in Upstate New York.

Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid

The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid offers a rustic stay with a luxury feel. There are several activities like ice skating and a nightly campfire with s’mores, but it’s everything you can do in the Upstate town that earned a spot on the list.

The Olympic sports complex offers bobsled rides, ice fishing, and dog sledding. There's even a toboggan chute that shoots riders out onto Mirror Lake. Whiteface Mountain has great skiing and snowboarding. There's also ice skating, sleigh rides, and snowmobiling.

Read More: Skate Like an Olympian at Speed Skating Oval

Cap off your adventurous day with a meal inside a heated gondola at the Cottage Restaurant and Cafe.

Credit- Whiteface Lodge Credit- Whiteface Lodge loading...

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is no stranger to getting national recognition. The all-inclusive winter wonderland, nestled in the Hudson Valley is a National Historic Landmark that was founded in 1869 by the Smiley family. The Victorian castle resort offers countless activities including ice skating, tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

There’s a heated indoor pool, an onsite spa and farm to table meals.

Read More: Mohonk Mountain House Among Best Family Vacation Destinations

Credit- Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook Credit- Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook loading...

Award-Winning Resort

Mohonk Mountain House was recently named the best Hotel for the Holidays and it's just one of many awards the resort has racked up.

USA Today

2023: #2 Best All-Inclusive Resort in the United States

2023: #2 Best Hotel Restaurant in the United States

2023: #8 Best Destination Resort in the United States

2023: #6 Best Family Resort in the United States

2023: #4 Best Eco-Friendly Hotel in the United States

2023: #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region by Condé Nast Traveler

2024: Family Travel Awards – Castle in the Catskills by Good Housekeeping

That's just this year.

Credit - Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook Credit - Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook loading...

See all 6 destinations to live your most adventurous life this winter at Washingtonian.com and start planning your vacation today.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams