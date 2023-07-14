Lego Expo Heading to Syracuse, New York! Get Ready for Brick-tastic Fun

If you build it, they will come. A massive LEGO expo is coming to Central New York for Brick-tastic fun!

Brick Universe is coming to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. You can meet professional LEGO artists from around the world and see their amazing exhibits and creations. Learn the secrets of master LEGO building and even build your own masterpiece.

Prepare to be amazed by incredible LEGO creations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGO bricks.

2023 Inspire Tour

The BrickUniverse event has been building in popularity since it began in 2014. This year the Inspire tour will feature the largest exhibit of LEGO creations built by professional artists from around the country.

Build Your Own Masterpiece

The LEGO building area allows you to create your own masterpiece that will be put on display at the event.

Syracuse LEGO Stop

The 2023 INSPIRE Tour is coming to Syracuse on October 18. The event will be held inside the New York State Fair Horticulture Building.

Tickets

Tickets start at $15.65 and can be purchased online for Brickuniverse in Syracuse on October 28. Early purchasing is advised and VIP tickets have also available for $28.07 which provides an additional hour of early access. Get yours at BrickuniverseUSA.com.

2024 NY Lego Tour Stops

BrickUniverse will return to New York in 2024. The NY Lego Fan Expo will be held at the Dome Arena in Rochester April 20-21 and the Empire State Plaza in Albany the following weekend April 27-28.

